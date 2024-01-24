Nomination Oscar 2024: Garrone c’è

Annunciate le nomination all’Oscar 2024. Record per Oppenheimer, Garrone entra nella cinquina per il miglior film straniero. Fuori Margot Robbie.

LOS ANGELES – Nella notte di ieri gli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid hanno annunciato le nomination alla ®96esima edizione degli Oscar. Molte le conferme con Oppenheimer che fa la parte del leone con il record di ben 13 candidature seguito dal vincitore della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia Povere creature! con 11. A sorpresa fuori dalla cinquina per la miglior attrice Margot Robbie, dentro invece, per il Miglior film straniero, Io capitano di Matteo Garrone.

Sono 7 i film in corsa provenienti dalla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, con ben 24 candidature complessive, dimostrando ancora una volta il livello altissimo della manifestazione italiana.

Le votazioni

I membri dell’Academy di ciascuno dei 18 settori votano per determinare i candidati nelle rispettive categorie: gli attori nominano gli attori, i montatori nominano i montatori cinematografici, ecc. Nelle categorie Lungometraggi d’animazione, Lungometraggi internazionali e Cortometraggi live action, i candidati sono selezionati da un voto di comitati di screening multisettoriali. Tutti i membri votanti hanno il diritto di selezionare i candidati al miglior film. Quest’anno, la partecipazione degli elettori ha raggiunto il massimo storico, con i membri che hanno presentato schede elettorali da un record di 93 paesi.

I membri attivi dell’Academy possono votare per i vincitori in tutte le 23 categorie a partire da giovedì 22 febbraio fino a martedì 27 febbraio.

La 96esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà domenica 10 marzo 2024 al Dolby® Theatre di Ovation Hollywood e sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva su ABC e in più di 200 Paesi in tutto il mondo.

Le nomination

Miglior attore protagonista:

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

in Maestro Colman Domingo in Rustin

in Rustin Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

in The Holdovers Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Miglior attore non protagonista:

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

in American Fiction Robert De Niro in Killers of The Flower Moon

in Killers of The Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling in Barbie

in Barbie Mark Ruffalo in Povere Creature!

Miglior attrice protagonista:

Annette Bening in Nyad

in Nyad Lily Gladstone in Killers of The Flower Moon

in Killers of The Flower Moon Sandra Hueller in Anatomia di una caduta

in Anatomia di una caduta Carey Mulligan in Maestro

in Maestro Emma Stone in Povere Creature!

Miglior attrice non protagonista:

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks in Il colore viola

in Il colore viola America Ferrera in Barbie

in Barbie Jodie Foster in Nyad

in Nyad Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Miglior Film d’animazione:

“Il ragazzo e l’Airone” Hayao Miyazaki e Toshio Suzuki

Hayao Miyazaki e Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn e Denise Ream

Peter Sohn e Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan e Julie Zackary

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan e Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Miglior fotografia:

El Conde Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto

Rodrigo Prieto Maestro Matthew Libatique

Matthew Libatique Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema Povere Creature! Robbie Ryan

Migliori costumi:

Barbie Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West

Jacqueline West Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick

Ellen Mirojnick Povere Creature! Holly Waddington

Miglior Regia:

Anatomia di una caduta Justine Triet

Justine Triet Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Povere Creature! Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos La zona di interesse Jonathan Glazer

Miglior documentario:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek The Eternal Memory Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Miglior Cortometraggio documentario:

The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman and Christine Turner

John Hoffman and Christine Turner Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Miglior montaggio:

Miglior Film internazionale:

Io Capitano Italia

Italia Perfect Days Giappone

Giappone La società della neve Spagna

Spagna The Teachers’ Lounge Germania

Germania La zona di interesse Regno Unito

Miglior trucco e acconciature:

Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell Oppenheimer Luisa Abel

Luisa Abel Povere Creature! Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston La società della neve Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Miglior Colonna sonora originale:

American Fiction Laura Karpman

Laura Karpman Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino John Williams

e il quadrante del destino John Williams Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson Povere Creature! Jerskin Fendrix

Miglior canzone originale:

“ The Fire Inside ” from “Flamin’ Hot” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

” from “Flamin’ Hot” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “ I’m Just Ken ” from “Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

” from “Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

from “American Symphony” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music and Lyric by Scott George

from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music and Lyric by Scott George “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Miglior Film:

American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers “Anatomia di una caduta” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers “Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer

Mark Johnson, Producer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers “Povere creature!” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers “La zona d’interesse” James Wilson, Producer

Miglior Scenografia:

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Povere creature!“ Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione:

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Miglior cortometraggio:

“The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Miglior Sonoro:

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “La zona di interesse” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Migliori effetti visivi:

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardiani della galassia Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Migliore Sceneggiatura non originale:

“American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Povere creature!” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

Screenplay by Tony McNamara “La zona di interesse” Written by Jonathan Glazer

Migliore Sceneggiatura originale: