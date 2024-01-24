Nomination Oscar 2024: Garrone c’è

Annunciate le nomination all’Oscar 2024. Record per Oppenheimer, Garrone entra nella cinquina per il miglior film straniero. Fuori Margot Robbie.
LOS ANGELES – Nella notte di ieri gli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid hanno annunciato le nomination alla ®96esima edizione degli Oscar. Molte le conferme con Oppenheimer che fa la parte del leone con il record di ben 13 candidature seguito dal vincitore della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia Povere creature! con 11. A sorpresa fuori dalla cinquina per la miglior attrice Margot Robbie, dentro invece, per il Miglior film straniero, Io capitano di Matteo Garrone.
Sono 7 i film in corsa provenienti dalla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, con ben 24 candidature complessive, dimostrando ancora una volta il livello altissimo della manifestazione italiana.
Le votazioni
I membri dell’Academy di ciascuno dei 18 settori votano per determinare i candidati nelle rispettive categorie: gli attori nominano gli attori, i montatori nominano i montatori cinematografici, ecc. Nelle categorie Lungometraggi d’animazione, Lungometraggi internazionali e Cortometraggi live action, i candidati sono selezionati da un voto di comitati di screening multisettoriali. Tutti i membri votanti hanno il diritto di selezionare i candidati al miglior film. Quest’anno, la partecipazione degli elettori ha raggiunto il massimo storico, con i membri che hanno presentato schede elettorali da un record di 93 paesi.
I membri attivi dell’Academy possono votare per i vincitori in tutte le 23 categorie a partire da giovedì 22 febbraio fino a martedì 27 febbraio.
La 96esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà domenica 10 marzo 2024 al Dolby® Theatre di Ovation Hollywood e sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva su ABC e in più di 200 Paesi in tutto il mondo.
Le nomination
Miglior attore protagonista:
- Bradley Cooper in Maestro
- Colman Domingo in Rustin
- Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction
Miglior attore non protagonista:
- Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction
- Robert De Niro in Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling in Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo in Povere Creature!
Miglior attrice protagonista:
- Annette Bening in Nyad
- Lily Gladstone in Killers of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hueller in Anatomia di una caduta
- Carey Mulligan in Maestro
- Emma Stone in Povere Creature!
Miglior attrice non protagonista:
- Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks in Il colore viola
- America Ferrera in Barbie
- Jodie Foster in Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Miglior Film d’animazione:
- “Il ragazzo e l’Airone” Hayao Miyazaki e Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental” Peter Sohn e Denise Ream
- “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan e Julie Zackary
- “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Miglior fotografia:
- El Conde Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
- Povere Creature! Robbie Ryan
Migliori costumi:
- Barbie Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West
- Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick
- Povere Creature! Holly Waddington
Miglior Regia:
- Anatomia di una caduta Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer”Christopher Nolan
- Povere Creature! Yorgos Lanthimos
- La zona di interesse Jonathan Glazer
Miglior documentario:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory Nominees to be determined
- Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Miglior Cortometraggio documentario:
- The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Miglior montaggio:
Miglior Film internazionale:
- Io Capitano Italia
- Perfect Days Giappone
- La società della neve Spagna
- The Teachers’ Lounge Germania
- La zona di interesse Regno Unito
Miglior trucco e acconciature:
- Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer Luisa Abel
- Povere Creature! Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- La società della neve Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Miglior Colonna sonora originale:
- American Fiction Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson
- Povere Creature! Jerskin Fendrix
Miglior canzone originale:
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music and Lyric by Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Miglior Film:
- American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
- “Anatomia di una caduta” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
- “Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
- “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
- “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
- “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
- “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
- “Povere creature!” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
- “La zona d’interesse” James Wilson, Producer
Miglior Scenografia:
- “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
- “Povere creature!“ Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione:
- “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam
- “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Miglior cortometraggio:
- “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Miglior Sonoro:
- “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- “La zona di interesse” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Migliori effetti visivi:
- “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
- “Guardiani della galassia Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Migliore Sceneggiatura non originale:
- “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
- “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
- “Povere creature!” Screenplay by Tony McNamara
- “La zona di interesse” Written by Jonathan Glazer
Migliore Sceneggiatura originale:
- “Anatomia di una caduta” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers” Written by David Hemingson
- “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song